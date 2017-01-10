Creator of Apple's Swift leaving Apple this month

(Image: File photo)

Chris Lattner, creator and head of Apple's new Swift programming language, announced on Tuesday he's leaving the company for an unspecified new venture.

Swift was launched at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference in 2014. As noted by Daring Fireball, Lattner developed the earliest versions of Swift by himself in 2010. Past Swift, Lattner was also responsible for leading Xcode at Apple.

"Working with many phenomenal teams at Apple to launch Swift has been a unique life experience," Lattner wrote in a statement. "Apple is a truly amazing place to be able to assemble the skills, imagination, and discipline to pull something like this off."

Ted Kremenek, currently a senior manager at Apple, will be taking over as "Project Lead" for the Swift project, managing the administrative and leadership responsibility for Swift.org, said Lattner.

"Swift is in great shape today, and Swift 4 will be a really strong release with Ted as the Project Lead," Lattner continued.

Developers are in mid-migration to Swift. According to Stack Overflow research, Swift is the second most loved programming language, behind Mozilla's Swift, for the second year in a row.

In related Apple news, TechCrunch reported Tuesday that Daniel Gross of Apple's machine learning division will leave the company for Y Combinator.