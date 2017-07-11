Symantec buys mobile security startup Skycure

Cybersecurity firm Symantec announced that it plans to acquire Israel-based Skycure, makers of a predictive threat detection platform for mobile devices. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal marks Symantec's second purchase of an Israeli cybersecurity startup in less than a week. Last Thursday, Symantec said it would buy Fireglass, a startup known for its browser isolation technology that's used to combat ransomware, malware and phishing threats. According to Symantec, the two acquisitions demonstrate the company's focus on strengthening its Cyber Defense platform for enterprises.

Once the Skycure deal closes in Symantec's second quarter, its related technologies will be made available to Symantec's Endpoint Protection and Norton Antivirus customers and partners. Symantec will also use the deal to pitch itself as a strategic partner for telecommunications companies looking to build mobile security services for their own end users.

"Mobile is a core component of our strategy and the acquisition of Skycure is a major step forward in executing it," said Symantec CEO Greg Clark. "Together, we will offer the cloud generation an integrated mobile cyber defense architecture that will protect customers' mobile devices and networks across iOS, Android and Windows."

Symantec has several key acquisitions in recent years as it works to bolster its cybersecurity portfolio.

Back in November, Symantec bought consumer identity-theft protection service LifeLock for $2.3 billion, promising to form the "world's largest digital safety platform for consumers and families." Earlier in the year, it acquired Blue Coat from Bain Capital in a $4.65 billion deal.

The antivirus software provider also recently launched new venture arm, dubbed SymantecVentures, that not only invests in cybersecurity startups but also encourages them to build on top of Symantec's Cyber Defense platform.