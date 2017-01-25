Synthesio and Octoly measure the value of influencer marketing with partnership

Analytics and measurement of social intelligence needs to provide real business results in order to secure on-going budget.

Being able to listen to and analyse consumer conversations across social and mainstream media within one dashboard or platform means marketers can become more efficient in managing influencer marketing programs .

Non-celebrity influencers are 10 times more likely to drive in-store purchases. Their value -- alongside "mega-influencers" -- cannot be underestimated. Marketers need to measure whether these groups are actively engaged in authentic conversations.

Influencers work like traditional broadcast TV channels across social channels. They build content to reach targeted audiences.

Micro-influencers have mid-sized audiences with dedicated, highly engaged followers who use a variety of social platforms to engage.

The challenge for brands is how they can measure the impact of these programs. Identifying the right creators from influencer directories to add value for brands is paramount.

New York-based Social Intelligence platform Synthesio has recognised the value of micro-influencers with its recent strategic integration. Micro-influencers have created a critical shift in the "next generation" of influencers.



It has partnered with Octoly, which offers fashion and cosmetic brands access to social network creators.

Its partnership will allow Synthesio customers to measure the impact of their influencer marketing campaigns among their other traditional, paid, owned, and earned social media efforts.

Paid influencer videos will become easier to identify and be separated from organic-earned content. Although this is currently relevant for the cosmetics and fashion world, Synthesio hopes that the program will soon expand to other industries as the creator database grows.

Loic Moisand, CEO and co-dounder of Synthesio, said: "With this partnership, we enable our customers to include their influencer marketing programs into the bigger picture of their social media ROI framework."

This partnership makes a lot of sense. Brands need social intelligence to confirm that the social dialogue happens and an infrastructure is needed to manage the influencers and micro-influencers -- a major component of brand marketing.