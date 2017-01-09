T-Mobile adds 5.7 million net customers in 2017, 1.9 million in Q4

T-Mobile said it added 5.7 million net subscribers for 2017 and delivered strong additions in the fourth quarter of 1.9 million.

The wireless carrier announced its preliminary fourth quarter results and noted that it is buying back shares. T-Mobile had been in talks to merge with Sprint, but the companies couldn't reach an agreement.

SoftBank to increase stake in Sprint after T-Mobile merge talks end | What's what with T-Mobile's 'free' Netflix plan | T-Mobile: Digital transformation has to start with your employees first | Comparing unlimited plans from T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T

In the meantime, T-Mobile is aiming to show its business is strong. Among the key points.

T-Mobile added 1.9 million total net additions in the fourth quarter with 1.1 branded postpaid.

The company reported 891,000 postpaid net additions in the fourth quarter with a churn of 1.18 percent.

For the year, T-Mobile added 5.7 million net additions with 3.6 million postpaid.

T-Mobile added 2.8 million branded postpaid phone additions.

Over the last five years, T-Mobile has added more than 39 million customers.

As for the stock repurchase plan, T-Mobile said it bought 7 million shares at an average price of $63.34. Those shares are about 30 percent of the $1.5 billion T-Mobile allocated for share repurchases.