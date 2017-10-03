Take a Google Analytics master-class for $39

resources ​Welcome to ZDNet Academy Offering over 100 courses on technology and business, this education tool for professionals will help you develop the talent to do your job better, or get a better job. Read More

Welcome to Business Bargain Hunter, your new source for great bargains on all manner of products and services.

I'm Rick Broida, more widely known as "The Cheapskate," and I'm bringing my years of consumer-tech expertise to business class. Each week I'll help you zero in on the best deals across the Interwebs, with some occasional exclusives thrown in for good measure.

Before we get started, a few things to note:

All prices and discount codes are accurate at the time I write about them, but are subject to change without notice. I'll always do my best to make sure you've got ample time to take advantage of an offer, but sometimes deals sell out quickly.

If you miss a deal, don't sweat it: One thing I've learned after years of bargain-hunting is that there's always a similar, if not better, deal just around the corner.

Tell me what kinds of deals you'd like to see here! I have certain items and services in mind, but ultimately my goal is to deliver the stuff you really want. Let me know what that is!

On to business. As a small-biz owner myself (escape rooms!), I've learned the unparalleled value of Google Analytics. It tells you pretty much everything about the visitors to your site: where they came from, how long they stuck around, which areas attracted the most interest and so on.

This is indispensable stuff, because once you possess this data, you can leverage it into more traffic and, ultimately, higher sales.

I also learned that when it comes to deploying, using and understanding Google Analytics, I don't know jack.

Same? Then here's a deal worth checking out: For a limited time, AppSumo is offering lifetime access to a complete Jeffalytics Google Analytics online course for $39. Regular price: $497.

The course includes 33 video lessons (divided into beginner, intermediate and advanced sections), access to a members-only discussion forum, access to monthly webinars and more.

Okay, so aren't there tons of other Google Analytics how-to videos available on YouTube and elsewhere? Absolutely, but this is a cohesive, pro-level course, one designed to take you a lot farther than most introductory videos.

What's more, AppSumo offers a 60-day money-back-guarantee, which is kind of amazing. Let's say you watch a few of the videos and think, "This isn't doing it for me." Bam: money back.

I'm of the mind that knowledge is power, especially when it comes to your web site. Here's your chance to expand that knowledge considerably for a ridiculously low price.

Your thoughts?