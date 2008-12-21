Talking about social media in education

Recently I was contacted by Toni Pennacchia, a student at the City University of New York, who was producing podcasts for an ecommerce class. She also happens to work with a cool film blog (http://spoileralertradio.libsyn.com/), but her real focus here was Web 2.0, social media, and education.

She produced six podcasts with folks ranging from me to a college student at Brown, to an instructional designer at the University of Massachusetts. The conversations are all worth a listen and, not surprisingly, are pretty diverse in their perspectives and backgrounds.

I've linked here to the podcast of my conversation with Ms. Pennacchia, but all of them are available here.

The take-home message? If social media aren't changing the way educational content is delivered at your institution, they probably should be. Even if you haven't jumped on the Web 2.0 bandwagon, there is quite a bit here to feed our thinking about how to modify our curricula using those "21st Century Tools".