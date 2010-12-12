Talking about the Samsung Galaxy Tab on iPad Chat Show 7

I spent an hour appearing as a guest on iPad Chat Show 7 where we talked about the iPad, Notionink Adam, BlackBerry Playbook and the Galaxy Tab.

I love to talk about mobile devices and enjoy working with Kevin and James on Mobile Tech Roundup. Last week after I posted my first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab Kevin Wright from the iPad Chat Show (UK-based podcast) invited me to join him and Nick to talk primarily about the Samsung Galaxy Tab (SGT) from a US perspective.

In iPad Chat Show 7 we talked about the iPad, Notionink Adam, BlackBerry Playbook and the Galaxy Tab. You can stream the podcast directly from the site I linked to above or download the MP3 file to listen offline.

