Target Black Friday 2017 ad features $250 Apple iPad deal

With Black Friday now less than three weeks away, it's time to get ready for the ads for the big guns to start appearing. First up is Target, who always moves a lot of Apple iPads during the post-Thanksgiving shopping season. This year should be no different, as it's discounting the latest full-size iPad, though maybe not as much as some have expected.

Apple released an updated version of its 9.7-inch tablet earlier this year and reverted back to just calling it the iPad. That model will see its price chopped $80 at Target during the Black Friday sales period, making it more affordable at just $249.99. Still, deal sites predicted that we'd see even steeper discounts on what is now Apple's cheapest iPad -- Best Buy or Walmart may beat Target here, though we'll have to wait to see what their ads reveal.

If you want a bigger iPad, Target is also slashing $120 off the base 10.5-inch iPad Pro's price, reducing it to $529.99. But despite including a picture of it in its ad, the retail chain isn't providing any kind of deal on the iPad mini 4, which will continue to sell for its usual $399.99 price. In years past, Target has offered store gift cards in lieu of discounts for select iPads, but that isn't even in the case for the iPad mini this year.

Target will also have the 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A for $179.99 if you (or your wallet) prefer an Android tablet instead of an iPad. We have seen this for a slightly lower price already at Costco, however, so you may want to buy elsewhere. It includes one PC as a doorbuster -- Target is open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving for early starters -- in the form of a convertible HP Chromebook. This may be a Target-only laptop, as its specs (Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, 11.6-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen) and UPC code can't be easily located online. The retailer currently sells it for $299.99, but it cuts $80 off the price starting on Thanksgiving.