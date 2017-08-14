Target buys Grand Junction, aims to bolster supply chain, delivery tech

Target said it will acquire transportation technology company Grand Junction in a move bolster its supply chain and improve delivery as more of its business goes online.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Grand Junction is a software provider founded in 2014 that provides data and algorithms to manage deliveries and logistics. The goal of the company is to solve last mile delivery issues.

Grand Junction, based in San Francisco, is a Target provider and is currently working on same-day deliveries in New York's Tribeca. Grand Junction's network of providers covers more than 700 carriers.

As for the company's software, Grand Junction offers budget tools, visibility, analytics and a platform to configure service levels and choose carriers.