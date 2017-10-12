Target partners with Google for voice shopping through Google Express

Target is jumping into the voice shopping trend in a new partnership with Google. The cheap-chic retailer said Thursday that it will allow consumers to shop for Target merchandise through Google Express and with the Google Assistant.

Target was piloting the Google Express integration in California and New York, so today's announcement marks a nationwide expansion of the program, minus Alaska and Hawaii.

Target joins Walmart, Costco, Kohl's and Ulta in a growing list of retailers that have partnered with Google's voice-activated shopping platform at a time when Amazon's Alexa platform eats up market share. So far Walmart is the largest retailer to offer its products on Google Express.

Google initially launched voice shopping through the Google Assistant and Home device alongside Costco and Walgreens earlier this year.

As for Target, the big box chain announced that by 2018, Target REDcard holders will be able to link their cards and save 5 percent when shopping Target via Google Express. Also in 2018, users will have the option to link their Target.com and Google accounts for more personalization, similar to the deal Walmart announced in August.

"Target and Google teams are working on the next chapter, building experiences that digitally replicate the joy of shopping a Target store to discover stylish and affordable products," said Target's chief information and digital officer, Mike McNamara.

Google also announced upcoming plans to let users shop with the Google Assistant on their smartphones. "So if you're on the go and remember you need a birthday gift for the weekend, you can just say 'Ok Google, buy a kids bomber jacket from Target,'" the company said.

