Tasmania gives AU$1.7 million for UXC Hobart office

Australian IT services company UXC has been granted AU$1.7 million in support from the Tasmanian Government. The funding will be dispersed over a five year period, aimed to assist with the cost of establishing its new operation in Hobart.

It is anticipated UXC will add up to 50 new jobs for Tasmania over the next 18 months.

The announcement was made just days before Tasmanian Treasurer Peter Gutwein is due to deliver his second budget. Gutwein forecast the state would have a deficit of AU$285 million last year.

Managing director of UXC, Cris Nicolli, said the venture was a major and exciting initiative for both UXC and Tasmania.

"The new EDC [Enterprise Delivery Centre] will provide an expanded base for UXC in Tasmania. It will build on the presence of our UXC Eclipse business which has a Microsoft support base in Hobart. In addition we will further develop the links established in Tasmania during the major SAP system works undertaken by our UXC Oxygen business at Hydro Tasmania in 2013-14."

"We believe this is an excellent example of what can be achieved by industry and government working together to realise an outcome that benefits both parties' interests and creates new local jobs"

In February, UXC boasted record half-yearly revenue of AU$322.2 million as well as net profit after tax of AU$7.1 million, which it attributed to the long line of acquisitions the company made in 2014.

"Given UXC's Australian heritage, we are pleased to invest in and grow our business in Tasmania, and become an integral part of the state's ICT landscape," Nicolli said.