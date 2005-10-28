A company as old as Tata Consultancy Services risks being overshadowed by hungrier newcomers, but the software-services giant, founded in 1968, knows exactly how to edge forward.

Steadily gaining momentum in recent years, TCS scored a hit when it went public last July, raising nearly US$1.2 billion in the largest initial public offering in India's history. The company is part of the Tata Group which owns over 90 companies in diverse industries.

More than a year after its IPO, TCS continues to report strong financials. The company's second quarter results announced in October 2004 reflected a 9-percent quarter-on-quarter growth in both revenues and net income.

In September, TCS clinched a deal with ABN AMRO bank worth US$244 million.

S Ramadorai, TCS' chief executive officer and managing director, is unfazed by the growing competition from China and instead sees opportunities for the company. Elsewhere in Asia, it has inked contracts in Philippines and Indonesia. Its ABN AMRO contract has also boosted its European presence. On home turf, TCS continues to make strides, winning a government contract in February to develop an online system for financial documentation.

As it bulldozes into new areas and geographies, TCS also has ambitious plans to expand its headcount. As at Sep. 30, it has over 53,000 employees spread over more than 30 countries.