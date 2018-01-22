TCS opens new office in Brazil

Indian IT outsourcer Tata Consultancy Services has opened a new office in Brazil as part of a growth strategy for the country.

The company aims to create 4,000 new local job vacancies in what is planned to be TCS's largest center in Brazil and also its largest Portuguese language hub in the world.

The new office is based in a building in the city of Londrina in the southern state of Paraná. The current location has capacity for 700 staff, but the firm plans to relocate to a new center due to be built in a technology business park in the same city.

In Brazil since 2002, TCS employs about 1,400 staff and its clients are mainly from the banking, insurance, mining, retail and telecom sectors. It has two offices in São Paulo and one in Rio de Janeiro, respectively the first and second largest technology centers in Brazil.

TCS had been considering other Brazilian cities for its third location but ended up choosing Londrina due to its availability of IT skills and lower cost in relation to São Paulo and Rio.

The company also plans on investing in programs to further support the creation of IT skills in Londrina in partnership with local schools and city authorities.

Last year, TCS signed a cooperation agreement with the government of São Paulo to bring its IT education program to 190,000 high school students across the Brazilian state.