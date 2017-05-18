​TechnologyOne scores government high-security SaaS certification

Australian enterprise software provider TechnologyOne has announced its enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution has been certified to the highest standard by the federal government.

According to TechnologyOne, it is the first and only company in the country to receive the certification from the government's Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP), an initiative from the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) aimed at providing high-quality IT services to government in support of the country's security.

"This endorses TechnologyOne as the safest and most trusted provider of enterprise SaaS in the world," TechnologyOne executive chairman Adrian Di Marco said.

"In the wake of the recent malware attacks across Europe, and with Australia's investment in cloud solutions set to approach AU$800 million by 2019, it has never been more important to verify the highest level of security for software provided and managed from the cloud."

Di Marco said there is too much at stake to overlook the importance of cloud security.

"It's non-negotiable, especially as we approach the digital revolution when a cloud first, mobile first world is the norm," he added. "Having our software accredited to the highest standards possible enables our customers to acquire their security accreditations too."

The company said IRAP assessors recommended the federal government's Certification Authority certify TechnologyOne's SaaS solution as compliant to the Australian Government's Information Security Manual (ISM) and be included on the ASD's Certified Cloud Services List.

In March, the ASD awarded protected-level ASD Certification to Sliced Tech and Vault Systems, allowing the local duo to store highly classified government information in their respective cloud platforms.

In total, seven cloud vendors in the local market were granted unclassified DLM status, which still allows for the storing of sensitive government data, but at a less protected level.

Rounding out the local offerings, Australian telecommunications provider Macquarie Telecom received Unclassified DLM certification for its GovZone (launch) offering.

Sliced Tech, Vault Systems, and Macquarie Telecom join the global cloud giants in receiving government certification, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) making the list for its EBS, EC2, S3, and VPC offerings; IBM for Bluemix; Microsoft with its Azure cloud, Dynamics CRM Online, and Office 365 platforms; and Salesforce with its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and SaaS offerings.

Di Marco recently announced his resignation as chief executive officer for the company he founded 30 years ago, handing the chief's position over to the company's long-serving chief operating officer, Edward Chung.

As of this month, Di Marco will remain with TechnologyOne in the capacity of executive chairman.

For the 2016 financial year, TechnologyOne reported a 16 percent year-on-year increase in net profit after tax to AU$41.3 million, and experienced its 17th consecutive year of record revenues, with FY16 revenue totalling AU$249 million.