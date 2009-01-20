TeleNav updates Shotgun OTA with mileage tracking and POI reviews

The TeleNav Shotgun internet-connected personal navigation device was released back in November (see my review and one of the connected features was the ability to be updated over the air. TeleNav just posted a press release concerning the first update that will be appearing on your Shotgun soon. This update adds the ability to simply track miles driven and have it recorded for expense reports and ratings and review for various points of interest.

The TeleNav Shotgun is targeted to the business traveler and this latest update should make it an even more compelling product. The evaluation Shotgun I have was updated by TeleNav so I could try out these features and I found the mileage tracking to be a very helpful tool. With a single tap on the display you start the data capture and then tap it again to toggle off the capture. The mileage data is sent to your My TeleNav site where you can easily download it as an Excel spreadsheet or PDF file for quick expense form creation. You can assign a job number, client name, etc. to the data to help distinguish it if you bill to multiple clients or jobs too. Mileage data can remain on your My TeleNav site for up to 24 months.

The second new feature included with the update is the support for business ratings and reviews. If you want to take a client out for a nice dinner you can find out which restaurants in your area are rated highly by others. You will find reviews and ratings for restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, malls, museums, and more. You can also rate businesses you visit right from your Shotgun device.

The update will be delivered via the wireless network so keep an eye on your Shotgun for these new features that should appear starting today.