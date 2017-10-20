Telstra announces Pixel 2 pricing

Telstra has announced its pricing for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, with the telco throwing in a Google Home Mini for free on all plans after adding Google's device to its stable of smart home offerings in July.

To buy the phone on a 24-month plan, Telstra is providing the Pixel 2 64GB under the following monthly pricing:

AU$87 for 2GB data

AU$99 for 5GB data

AU$107 for 20GB data, one Foxtel Now starter pack, and unlimited international talk and text to 15 countries (the US, the UK, New Zealand, China, Singapore, Vietnam, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh)

AU$129 for 30GB data, two Foxtel Now starter packs, unlimited international talk and text to 15 countries, and 1GB international roaming data

AU$129 for 60GB data, three Foxtel Now starter packs, unlimited international talk and text to 15 countries, and 2GB international roaming data

AU$199 for 100GB data, three Foxtel Now starter packs, unlimited international talk and text to 15 countries, and 3GB international roaming data

The Pixel 2 128GB model has the same plan inclusions for AU$97, AU$109, AU$117, AU$137, AU$129, and AU$199 per month, respectively.

To lease the 68GB Pixel 2, Telstra is charging AU$77, AU$89, AU$99, AU$129, AU$129, and AU$199, respectively, while the 128GB model is being leased out for AU$87, AU$99, AU$107, AU$129, AU$129, and AU$199 per month.

Telstra customers wanting to buy the Pixel 2 XL will be paying the following for the 68GB model:

AU$104 for 2GB data

AU$116 for 5GB data

AU$124 for 20GB data, one Foxtel Now starter pack, and unlimited international talk and text to 15 countries

AU$139 for 30GB data, two Foxtel Now starter packs, unlimited international talk and text to 15 countries, and 1GB international roaming data

AU$133 for 60GB data, three Foxtel Now starter packs, unlimited international talk and text to 15 countries, and 2GB international roaming data

AU$199 for 100GB data, three Foxtel Now starter packs, unlimited international talk and text to 15 countries, and 3GB international roaming data

The Pixel 2 XL 128GB model has the same plan inclusions for AU$109, AU$121, AU$129, AU$149, AU$139, and AU$199 per month, respectively.

To lease the 68GB Pixel 2 XL, Telstra is charging AU$94, AU$106, AU$114, AU$129, AU$129, and AU$199, respectively, while the 128GB model is being leased out for AU$99, AU$111, AU$119, AU$139, AU$129, and AU$199 per month.

The Google Pixel 2, announced earlier this month, features a 12-megapixel rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform, and a 2700mAh battery for the Pixel 2 and 3520mAh for the Pixel 2 XL.