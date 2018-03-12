Telstra once again on the hunt for a CIO

(Image: Corinne Reichert/ZDNet)

Telstra has parted ways with its CIO, and is looking for a new chief information officer following the departure of John Romano.

Romano took on the role in August 2016, filling the shoes of Erez Yarkoni during a period where Australia's dominant telco lost its CIO, COO, and CTO over a period of six months. The news was first reported by Computerworld.

Yarkoni's tenture was similar in length to Romano, taking on the CIO mantle in Febraury 2015.

Speaking to ZDNet in January, Romano outlined the AU$1.2 billion digitisation effort the telco is undertaking, which sees its teams embrace agile methodology to constantly make changes to boost customer experience.

"This is not about IT transformation, this is not about a project ... this is about how we continually deliver innovations, improvements, making things better, all those sort of things on those digital platforms for customers," he said at the time.

"It's not one project in this, it's lots of innovations, and the beauty of establishing an environment where we have proper agile ways of working is that it's this constant innovation."

According to his LinkedIn profile, prior to becoming CIO, Romano was executive director of Telstra property for almost five years, and a director of wireless engineering for six years before that. The page also states that Romano has already left the company.

A Telstra spokesperson said CTO Håkan Eriksson would be the interim CIO.

Eriksson joined the telco in 2016 from Ericsson, where he was its chief strategy officer for South East-Asia and Oceania.

