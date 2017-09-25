Telstra to connect ASX to more international exchanges

Telstra has announced entering into an agreement with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that will see it become the connectivity partner for the ASX's international network solution, ASX Net Global, which provides access to ASX markets, market data, and colocation facility from international financial centres.

Under the terms of the agreement, ASX Net Global customers will have access to Telstra's Ethernet Private Line Express (EPLX) solution, which provides financial trading companies with a dedicated point-to-point service.

EPLX uses Telstra's subsea cable network, connecting financial centres to points-of-presence located in financial exchanges in these centres. The telco claims EPLX uses the shortest routes available to minimise end-to-end transmission delays.

"In a world where a fraction of a millisecond matters, our EPLX service provides fast, point-to-point network connectivity between key datacentres and trading hubs that will provide an edge in a competitive market," Brendon Riley, executive at Telstra Enterprise, said in a statement.

The agreement extends the connectivity Telstra currently provides to the ASX.

"We currently connect ASX to our PoPs in the Chicago and Hong Kong financial exchanges. We will now connect to additional points in these cities, as well as to London and Singapore," Riley said.

"Being the largest owner and operator of subsea cables in Asia with multiple connectivity options into the US and UK, we can offer more diversity and redundancy to our customers and the ability to quickly identify and address any network issues."

David Raper, executive general manager of Trading Services at the ASX, said the partnership will enable the exchange to offer new services to ASX Net Global customers.

"We have the functionality and flexibility to cater for a variety of customer connectivity needs, including those seeking the lowest latency or simply wanting more bandwidth," Raper said in a statement.

