Telstra to revamp iPhone plans

update Telstra has announced a rejig of some of its iPhone-associated data pricing, increasing the amount of data customers will be able to download without incurring excess fees, in the wake of Optus' success in the market.

Although the company didn't mention the iPhone specifically in its release, the hyped phone's presence was felt as Telstra raised the download quota of its 3G data packs, with consumer marketing and channels executive director Glenice Maclellan saying the rise was needed "as devices catch up with Next G capabilities".

A $10 data pack now allows users to download 150MB instead of 20MB, and the $29 data pack 300MB instead of 80MB. Excess data usage rates have also been reduced for the $10 pack, from $1 per MB to 50c per MB above 150MB and for the $29 pack from $1 per MB down to 25c per MB above 300MB.

Those already on a $10 or a $29 pack will automatically have the additional data allowance added to their plans over the next few months according to Telstra.

The price of data on the iPhone on Telstra had previously been touted as the most expensive on the market, leading to long lines outside Sydney's central Optus store a week after the device's launch, while Telstra headquarters remained crowd free.

Sources have said that the telco didn't have long enough to nut out its pricing and make it competitive in the time between them getting the iPhone late June and selling it on 11 July.

ZDNet.com.au also understands the telco has experienced a high level of porting, with people simply getting the phone, unlocking it via third-party hacks and moving to other carriers.

The drawcard for Telstra was supposed to be the free access to Wi-Fi at hotspots through the city, but even this freebie has attracted some annoyance on Whirlpool forums.