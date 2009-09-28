Telstra's Moffatt calls it quits

Would-be successor to both Sol Trujillo and Ziggy Switkowski, David Moffatt has called it quits after eight years with Telstra.

David Moffatt (Credit: Telstra)

Moffatt will stay in his current role as Consumer Group managing director (MD) for the next six months or until a replacement is found, according to a statement by Telstra.

After joining Telstra in 2001 as its chief financial officer, Moffatt was believed to twice be considered and passed over for the top job, first via the appointment of Sol Trujillo in 2005, and again by David Thodey this year.

In his role as consumer group MD, Moffatt was responsible for Telstra's largest portfolio, and was a key driver behind Telstra's revamped consumer strategy, which saw the launch of T[Life], and the delivery of its prized Next G mobile network.

Thodey thanked Moffatt for his leadership at the company: "David has successfully played a major role at Telstra in building a world-leading, fully integrated consumer retail business. He has been a champion of the development of Telstra's people, driven our customer-centric business model based on Market Based Management and was the major force behind the creation of our dynamic, consumer retail experience T[Life]."

As Telstra's CFO, Moffatt was also group MD of finance and administration before taking on group MD of consumer in 2003. He also held a spot on the Foxtel board since 2001.