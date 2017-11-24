​Tesla's all-electric Semi truck: Prices start at $150,000 and you can reserve one today

Image: Tesla

Tesla has revealed pricing for its new all-electric Semi, touting a two-year payback on fuel savings.

Tesla says the expected base price in the US for the Semi with a 300-mile range will be $150,000 while the base price for the 500-mile model will be $180,000. The Founders Series Semi, which can be reserved today, costs $200,000.

The pricing details help answer questions about total cost of ownership and how the Tesla Semi measures up to diesel-powered trucks from the likes of Volvo and Daimler.

Tesla says its Semi has a total cost per mile of $1.26 compared with a diesel truck's $1.51. The 300-mile Semi would be about $30,000 more than the upfront cost of a diesel semi, but Tesla argues it can offer substantial savings on operating costs such as maintenance and fuel. It says owners will get a two-year payback and "$200,000+ in fuel savings".

Truckers who want to reserve the Founders Series Tesla Semi will need to make a $5,000 credit-card payment and wire the remaining $195,000 within 10 days of making the reservation.

However, Tesla makes no guarantees about the timing of delivery, which it notes may depend on development, manufacturing and production schedules. There are only 1,000 Founders Series Semis available. The other two Tesla semis can be reserved for $20,000.

The Tesla Semi departs from conventional trucks in several ways. Instead of a motor under the hood, it has four independent motors located on the rear axles.

The driver's seat is also positioned in the center of the cabin over the nose of the truck, offering the drive a clearer outlook. It also features Enhanced Autopilot, as well as emergency braking and lane-keep assist.

Tesla boasts the Semi can reach 60mph with an 80,000lb load (36,287kg) within 20 seconds and drive at 65mph on a road with a five percent gradient.

As electrek.com reported last week, US retail giant Walmart has already ordered 15 Tesla trucks while Canadian grocery firm Loblaws has ordered 25 of them.

