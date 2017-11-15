The best iPad, laptop, desktop Black Friday deals from Sam's Club, BJ's Warehouse

We've already taken a look at Costco's Black Friday deals, but with the release of Sam's Club ad, let's review the PC specials from its prime competitor, along with fellow big box chain BJ's Warehouse Club.

While Sam's Club is owned by discount retail giant Walmart, it's the lesser-known rival that has the most budget-friendly sales, including a $129.99 Acer Chromebook with Intel Celeron N2840 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and 11.6-inch screen, available with that $45 price cut starting Friday, November 17 on the BJs.com website. There's also a 7 a.m. Black Friday doorbuster on a Lenovo N23 2-in-1 Windows laptop (Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 11.6-inch screen) for just $199.99 after a $100 discount.

BJ's has another laptop at a lower price than the cheapest one listed in the Sam's Club ad: an HP 15-BW035NR with AMD A10 processor, 4 gigs of RAM, 500GB hard drive, DVD drive, and 15.6-inch display for $299.99. Other notebooks discounted include an online deal for an Acer Aspire with Intel Core i5-7200U CPU, 8GB of memory, terabyte hard drive, and 15.6-inch screen for $349.99 ($150 off the current price); and either an HP Pavilion 15-cd075nror (AMD A12 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch touchscreen) or HP 15-BS078NR (Core i7-7500U, 8GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive, 15.6-inch display), both for $449.99 apiece.

Sam's Club lowest-priced Black Friday laptop deal is an online-only special for an HP 17.3-inch HD+ system with Core i3-7100U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 2TB hard drive for $349. Another sale available only at Samsclub.com is a 15.6-inch HP with Core i5-8250U CPU, 8 gigs of RAM, two terabytes of hard drive capacity, and touchscreen capabilities for $449, or $220 less than the current price. A final sale at brick-and-mortar locations is a choice between two HP notebooks for $549 apiece with similar specs (Core i7-7500, 8GB of RAM, 2TB hard drive), save for either a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch display option.

BJ's also provides some lower-priced desktop PC deals than the lone Sam's Club special, such as a Dell Inspiron 3263 all-in-one with Intel Pentium 4405U chip, 4GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and 21.5-inch screen for $349.99, or the online-only Inspiron 3000 with Pentium N3700, 8GB of memory, 1TB hard drive, and 23.8-inch touchscreen display for $399.99. In comparison, Sam's Club offers a beefier 23.8-inch touchscreen all-in-one in a HP Pavilion with Core i5-6400T CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and Nvidia GeForce 930MX graphics for $599.

Sam's Club does have a lower price on its iPad deal, however, though it's not an apples-and-orange comparison. Its sale is on the latest version of the base iPad with WiFi and cellular connectivity for $327, or $130 less than usual. BJ's iPad special, on the other hand, is for a silver 256GB iPad Pro 10.5-inch for $649.99, or $100 less than the regular price.