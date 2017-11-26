The best Office Depot and OfficeMax Cyber Monday laptop, desktop PC deals

The combined Office Depot and OfficeMax chain may still have plenty of brick-and-mortar locations left, but that doesn't mean it isn't ready to participate in Cyber Monday festivities, which it's already kicked off. Just as with its Black Friday approach, the office superstore is focusing more on mid-range PCs rather than compete with the Walmarts of the world for the lowest prices.

In fact Office Depot/OfficeMax only has one Cyber Monday computer deal for under $200 in its ad, in the form of a HP Chromebook Chromebook 14-ak040nr with Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 14-inch screen for $180. A quick look on OfficeDepot.com, however, shows three other laptops under that price threshold: a pair of Chromebooks including an 11.6-inch HP for $169.99 and the HP 14-am052nr 14-inch Windows notebook for $167.99 instead of its regular $299.99 price.

Mostly, the Office Depot/OfficeMax ad is filled with laptops in the $300-$800 range, such as an HP 15-bs190od with eighth-generation Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and 15.6-inch touchscreen for $369.99 on Sunday and Monday only. Other portable deals include a similar HP touchscreen model but with Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM for $389.99, a Dell Inspiron 15 with Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB hard drive for $449.99 ($200 off), and a Lenovo IdeaPad 320 with Core i5, 8 gigs of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and 17.3-inch display for $449.99.

There are also several convertible laptops on sale if you prefer the convenience of a 2-in-1 device. You can pick between a pair of Dell Inspiron 13.3-inch hybrids -- one with Core i3, 4GB of memory, and 1TB hard drive for $449.99, the other with Core i5, twice the RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive for $599.99. If you want a little more screen size, there's either a 15.6-inch HP Pavilion with Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and terabyte hard drive that's bundled with wireless mouse and an year's subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal for $599.99, or a 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron with Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB hard drive for $699.99.

The Office Depot/OfficeMax Cyber Monday ad is also notable for its quartet of 23.8-inch all-in-one PCs, starting at $499.99 and going up in $100 increments. They start with a HP with full HD touchscreen, AMD A8 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB hard drive, then for $599.99 you can grab a Lenovo with the same specs except for an A9 processor instead. For $699.99, there's an HP Pavilion with A12 processor, or if you want Intel inside instead, there's a Dell Inspiron 3464 with Core i7 CPU and 12 gigs of RAM for $799.99.

Finally, there are four desktop tower deal in the ad, from as low as $269.99 for an HP slim desktop with Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of RAM, and a terabyte hard drive. Next up is a Dell Inspiron full tower with Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB hard drive for $379.99, or a different Inspiron configuration with Core i5 and 12 gigs of RAM for $499.99. If you need even more power, an HP Pavilion with Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce GT 730 graphics card will be available for $699.99.