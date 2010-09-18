The CIO role in the Unix Enterprise

In the Unix organization, for example, you have to empower your user side people to make software changes as needed by their users, but because you don't want accumulating changes leading to chaos you have to ensure that these decision makers have the judgment needed to know where the limits on individual action are and thus both when to say no, and when to invoke organization or division wide co-ordination and/or rethinking. As a CIO you achieve that first by hiring good people but organizationally by cross training them through job rotation, by encouraging them to form ad-hoc teams as they wish, and by assigning every staffer one or more long term personal responsibilities while allowing them to trade execution on those responsibilities among themselves.

In doing this you violate every IT audit expectation on role separation, on formal planning and execution processes, on change documentation, on data and application ownership, on reporting hierarchies, and so on and so on.

Functionally, almost nothing you do right as a Unix CIO will pass a traditional IT audit because the auditor's expectations are based on something close to the opposite of what you do -basically, an auditor trained to see short swords and machine guns as indistinguishable weapons and then sent out to review the Legion isn't going to sign off on a ranger team.

In theory you should be able to have your senior management address this with the audit partner, but in practice it's often easier, if seriously less honest, to recognize that data processing audits are driven entirely from paper records, never reality - so showing them the paperwork they expect to see: things like your SLA, your DRP, and your unique staff assignment and certifications file, works. You'll need to brief your CEO and senior management team in to get the paperwork in place, but the bottom line is that you're dealing with audit juniors who have few clues, no judgment role, and no career path based on exercising judgment - so a simple mouse click certifying that your application librarian maintains a prioritized license recovery plan trumps any amount of demonstration or logic even if all of the ideas and assumptions involved are completely foreign to your environment.