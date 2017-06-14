The iPhone 8 will have twice as much glass for you to break

If you're someone who worried that they are going to smash their iPhone's display, the next iPhone will have twice as much glass for you to worry about.

See also: WWDC 2017: I miss Steve Jobs and his 'Reality Distortion Field'

According to photos of what are claimed to be iPhone 8 parts leaked on Reddit, the rear panel of the iPhone 8, along with the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s and the 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus, will be made of glass.

The switch from metal to glass is to allow Apple to bring wireless charging to the iPhone.

The front panel feature a thin screen bezel with a space at the top of the display for front-facing camera, microphone, and speaker.

No Touch ID sensor hole is present in the front glass, suggesting that Apple will be switching to a fingerprint sensor that's embedded into the display.

The rear panel of the iPhone 8, in addition to being made of glass, also features the protruding vertically-aligned dual-camera.

Note: The reason why iPhone case leaks are common because case manufacturers will pay handsomely to get their hands on a case early because it gives them a leg-up over the competition. However, this demand for prototype cases also means that there are a lot of fakes flying around that have been knocked up by opportunists, so take every leak with a grain of salt.

Even if this leak is a fake, it is still highly likely that the next iPhone will switch from a metal back to glass, because current wireless charging technology doesn't work through metal.

See also: