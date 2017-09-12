Buying a new iPhone just got more expensive

Apple hope you wouldn't notice that it slapped an extra $50 onto the price tag of the iPhone.
Must read : Inside Apple's new A11 Bionic processor
The iPhone 8 is different to the iPhone 7 in many ways, and one unexpected way is the bigger price tag.
The prices of the entry-level iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are up $50 and $30 respectively compared to the launch pricing of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, with prices now starting at $699 and $799.
Apple has also rejigged the storage capacities, which is an upside for those buying an entry-level handset, but bad news for those looking for a range of choices.
The old 32GB/128GB/256GB tiers have been replaced with a simpler, more streamlined 64GB/256GB line. This means that entry-level buyers get more storage for their money, but there are fewer storage choices - it's either 64GB or pay an extra $150 for 256GB.
The other iPhones in the line up are priced as follows:
- iPhone SE - from $349
- iPhone 6s - from $449
- iPhone 7 - from $549
The tenth-anniversary, special edition iPhone X has a starting price tag of $999 for the 64GB version, with the 256GB variant coming in at a whopping $1,149.
See also:
- How the iPhone 8 will change Android
- Big changes ahead for iPhone 8 owners
- Your next iPhone could be $100 cheaper, or $450 more expensive
- How to test chargers and power banks to make sure they don't blow up your expensive smartphone
- Ten Apple products you shouldn't buy (and three that you can't buy anymore)
Join Discussion