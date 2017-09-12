Buying a new iPhone just got more expensive

Apple hope you wouldn't notice that it slapped an extra $50 onto the price tag of the iPhone.

The iPhone 8 is different to the iPhone 7 in many ways, and one unexpected way is the bigger price tag.

The prices of the entry-level iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are up $50 and $30 respectively compared to the launch pricing of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, with prices now starting at $699 and $799.

Apple has also rejigged the storage capacities, which is an upside for those buying an entry-level handset, but bad news for those looking for a range of choices.

The old 32GB/128GB/256GB tiers have been replaced with a simpler, more streamlined 64GB/256GB line. This means that entry-level buyers get more storage for their money, but there are fewer storage choices - it's either 64GB or pay an extra $150 for 256GB.

The other iPhones in the line up are priced as follows:

iPhone SE - from $349

iPhone 6s - from $449

iPhone 7 - from $549

The tenth-anniversary, special edition iPhone X has a starting price tag of $999 for the 64GB version, with the 256GB variant coming in at a whopping $1,149.

