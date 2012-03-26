The Morning Briefing: Cybercrime and prevention

"The Morning Briefing" is SmartPlanet's daily roundup of must-reads from the web. This morning we're reading about the war on cybercrime.

1.) Hacktivists steal more data than cybercriminals, report shows. In 2011, attacks by so-called hacktivists accounted for more data theft than those motivated by espionage or finance, according to a new comprehensive global report. Verizon’s 2012 Data Breach Investigations Report found that 58 percent of data stolen world-wide was the result of hacktivist activity even though they were responsible for only 3 percent of the incidents.

2.) What the LulzSec bust says about cyber criminal investigations. A retrospective look at the case of LulzSec, and what it means for future law enforcement. The battle is a difficult one – can you beat hackers at what they do best, and gain enough talent on the white-hat side?

3.) Make the punishment fit the cyber crime. The case of Dharun Ravi, a former Rutgers student who faces as much as ten years in prison for recording a sexual encounter with a roommate, highlights the changes that must take place within the legal system to appropriately punish unacceptable online activity.

4.) IBM: Security is improving, but cyber criminals are adapting. IBM in its X-Force security report for 2011 said security efforts have cut spam and improved vulnerability patching, but attackers are now targeting mobile devices and the cloud.

5.) Commission keen to create EU cybercrime centre. The European Commission is set to propose a European Cybercrime Centre this week in a bid to tackle the rising levels of online crime across Europe. The agency, expected to open in 2013, will also be responsible for national training on cybercrime prevention.

Bonus: Social media companies contribute to cybercrime.

Bonus: Computer Forensics students help solve $70 million cybercrime case.

Image credit: Lecates/Flickr

Related:

This post was originally published on Smartplanet.com