The Morning Briefing: Global gas prices

"The Morning Briefing" is SmartPlant's daily roundup of must-reads from the web. This morning we're readig about the price of shale gas across the world.

1.) UK could overpay for energy if shale ignored-report.

2.) Gas tax falling short in paying for transportation needs.

3.) Gas prices nearing $4 a gallon could slow recovery, undercut Obama’s re-election prospects.

4.) Surging gas prices forecast to go higher.

5.) Small businesses find ways to cope with gas prices.

Bonus: Statoil: Tanzania find has up to 5 trillion cubic feet of gas

Image credit: Steve Jurvetson

This post was originally published on Smartplanet.com

