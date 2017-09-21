The viewer's guide to Star Trek: Discovery

The influence of Star Trek on tech

CBS All Access Star Trek: Discovery Premieres Sept 24 Watch the trailer. Try CBS All Access for free. Stream every episode of every Star Trek series. Read More

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on TechRepublic.

Star Trek: Discovery is the first Trek series on TV (or, in this case, streaming on CBS All Access) in 12 years, making it a huge deal to Trekkies everywhere. CBS has been keeping Discovery tightly under wraps, so until its premiere on September 24 all the information we have is what's publicly available.

But that doesn't mean there isn't enough information to get a good idea of what's coming, and it looks exciting. Not only are we finally getting a new Star Trek series, but it's going to be full of Trek firsts: Discovery is the first series not to focus on a captain, the first series with a minority woman as the main character, the first truly serialized Trek production, and it's the first series with an openly gay central character.

Firsts aside, there's a lot of Star Trek: Discovery details to learn before watching. Keep on reading to get all the info.

Disclaimer: Star Trek: Discovery is a CBS show. TechRepublic, ZDNet, CNET, StarTrek.com, and TVGuide.com are CBS Interactive properties.

What is Star Trek: Discovery about?

Set some time in the 2250s, around 10 years before the beginning of James T. Kirk's five-year mission aboard the Enterprise, Discovery centers around Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). Burnham is human but was raised by Vulcans and now serves as the first officer on the USS Shenzhou under Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

What's currently unknown is how the USS Shenzhou and the USS Discovery connect. The large-scale destruction featured in the official trailer is quite telling, however: It's possible that the Shenzhou is destroyed early on and the survivors are transferred to the Discovery.

Read also: Pre-Discovery: 14 unofficial Star Trek series and films (Gallery) | Star Trek: Nine ways our science is close to its science-fiction

The main villains to appear in the trailer are Klingons, and they're radically different from those seen before -- but there's a good reason for that. This band of Klingons, led by T'Kuvma (Chris Obi), are separatists who have been segregated from the Klingon Empire for 200 years. They adhere to much more rigid codes, and still dress, look, and behave like Klingons of two centuries ago.

Millennials are reshaping the world of work through their knowledge of new technologies, work habits, and attitudes of the 21st-century workplace. At the same time, IT departments are working to add flexibility to the way they are supporting the...

T'Kuvma's goal is to unite all 24 Klingon houses under his rule -- he believes himself to be the second coming of Kahless, a mythical Klingon figure who ascended to Sto-Vo-Kor, the Klingon afterlife, while still alive, promising to later return.

Read also: 'Star Trek: Discovery' goes to war -- and not everyone survives (CNET)

With all those elements in play, Burnham is forced to make a (yet unknown) decision that has an impact on the entire United Federation of Planets.

Who is in Star Trek: Discovery?

There's not a whole lot known about the characters of Star Trek: Discovery aside from their actors -- most don't even have much background information published. We've listed what's known.

What kind of tech will Star Trek: Discovery feature?

Star Trek: Discovery takes place in the 2250s. To put that in perspective (barring any changes to the official Star Trek timeline) the USS Enterprise has already been in service for several years -- it launched in 2245 under the command of Captain Robert April.

Read also: Photos: A glimpse of the iconic scenes and gadgets of Star Trek (TechRepublic)

With that in mind, the technology featured in Discovery will look pretty familiar. Tricorders look very similar to those from the original series, as do phasers and communicators.

Where some of the big differences come in is the series' two ships: The Shenzhou and the Discovery. The feel of both ships is very different -- the Shenzhou is clearly an older vessel that straddles the line between the NX Enterprise and USS Enterprise eras, while the Discovery is sleek, shiny, and new, both inside and out.

More about Innovation: How the University of Kentucky used tech to revolutionize classroom learning for college students (TechRepublic) | NY CTO: Universal broadband is the 'fundamental path forward for civilization' (TechRepublic) | Artificial intelligence in the real world: What can it actually do? (Free PDF) (TechRepublic) | Subscribe to our Next Big Thing newsletter (TechRepublic)

How can I watch Star Trek: Discovery?

You can watch Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access starting on September 24th. CBS will also be airing the first episode on TV at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, but the time may vary since it's following football and 60 Minutes.

Only the first episode will be aired on TV and available online for free. The second half of the premiere, and all episodes thereafter, require an All Access subscription.

International viewers in 188 countries will be able to watch Discovery on Netflix. In Canada, the series will be on Bell Media's Space channel and OTT service CraveTV.

Read also: How we learned to talk to computers, and how they learned to answer back (PDF download) (TechRepublic)

So, what part of Discovery are you most excited for? Is it filling in the gaps of the Federation-Klingon war? Is it the possibility of encountering younger versions of original series characters -- maybe a young Kirk, or seeing the Enterprise under the command of Captain April?

There's a lot to look forward to in the latest Star Trek series. Here's to it boldly going where no series has gone before -- and for many seasons to come.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Star Trek: 50 years of positive futurism and bold social commentary

The combination of positive, visionary futurism with relevant social commentary distinguishes Star Trek from every other science fiction television program. "Star Trek: Discovery" -- premiering September 24 --adds a new twist.

Qualcomm Tricorder XPrize goes to US team for device fusing AI, IoT, health

A team based in Paoli, PA won first place in the Qualcomm Tricorder XPrize challenge and may have moved us a bit closer toward a Star Trek tricorder for health applications.