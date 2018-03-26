This is probably the best $6 you can spend on your travel bag

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate.

Aukey

I like simple solutions to problems. Simple, ridiculously inexpensive solutions.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Aukey Dual-Port USB Wall Charger for $5.99 when you apply promo code AUKEYA32 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime subscribers.

This thing is how you avoid this sucky scenario: You get to your hotel room, then realize you've got only a single-port wall plug for your phone, tablet, Bluetooth headphones and, ironically, mobile charger. (Yeah, it needs charging, too.)

To make matters worse, your one-hole plug is probably limited to 1A output, whereas your larger devices -- tablet, charger, etc. -- definitely need 2.4A if you want a full charge anytime before the next lunar cycle.

Aukey's little plug offers a pair of 2.4A USB ports and has a perk I consider essential: folding prongs. Call me crazy, I just don't like prongs sticking out! I also don't like wall plugs that block other outlets. This one definitely doesn't.

The only real downside here is the ports don't support QuickCharge. If you own devices that do, well, choose a plug that does.

Aukey backs the wall-wart with a 24-month warranty. Just as important, the unit has a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,800 customers. And in case you're the suspicious sort, both Fakespot and ReviewMeta say most of those reviews are legit.

This is about as compact as these plugs come, for a price that's about as low as it gets. I'm in for a pair. Your thoughts?