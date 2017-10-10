This new BlackBerry smartphone is all screen, no Qwerty keyboard

Video: BlackBerry DTEK60 review

A new all-screen BlackBerry smartphone as been shown off at an event in Dubai.

The BlackBerry Motion handset features a 5.5-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 3.0, according to CNET.

BlackBerry smartphones are now manufactured, marketed, and sold under a brand licensing agreement with TCL Communication, perhaps best known for its Alcatel line of budget-friendly smartphones.

Image: BlackBerry Mobile



The Motion is the second phone from TCL and follows the release of the KeyOne, an Android device with a physical keyboard and big battery, which was positively reviewed by ZDNet. It's not clear when the Motion, which is launching it the Middle East, will be more widely available. BlackBerry Mobile had not responded to a request for more details when this story was published.

BlackBerrys were for a long time the smartphones of choice for business, in particular the models with a physical keyboard that were much loved by executives. However, the company could not keep up with the competition from Android and iOS, and last year said it would no longer make phones itself and would focus on software.

While BlackBerry is best known for smartphones with physical keyboards, this isn't the first BlackBerry to ditch the Qwerty; previous all-screen BlackBerrys include the BlackBerry Z10 from a few years back and the Z30, as well as the Priv and DTEK50 more recently.

