This will teach you to make your fortune by investing in cryptocurrency (​ZDNet Academy)

With the success and scope of Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies have become a viable and profitable market. The altcoin marketplace is filled with increasing potential, and the high risk, high reward makeup of the volatile market has made some early investors very, very rich. However, with volatile markets also comes the potential for great loss, so new investors should consider learning the history and trends before diving in with the Beginner's Guide to Cryptocurrency Investing.

Taught by Jerry Banfield, an online entrepreneur and agent for hundreds of clients globally, these courses will provide you with an understanding and framework to dissect the altcoin market in its entirety. Complete with research technique training, you'll leverage the past to assess the true value of the entire market, leading to smarter investment and increased profitability. And with lifetime access and instant electronic redemption, you can learn at your own pace

Start learning the market and build your fortune with the Beginner's Guide to Cryptocurrency Investing for $15. That's a savings of 91%.

Get it here

ZDNet Academy is a training and certification area on ZDNet and TechRepublic, offered in partnership with StackCommerce. ZDNet may get a share of revenue from the sale of these products and services offered by our partners.