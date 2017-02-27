This Windows 10 two-in-one is aimed at freelancers, millennials

Image: Lenovo

Two-in-one tablet PCs, previously aimed mainly at the high end, are now being offered in cheaper configurations: at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Lenovo has shown off a modestly-priced Windows 10 two-in-one that's apparently aimed at freelancers and workers in the 'gig economy'.

The Miix 320 is a lightweight Windows 10 detachable two-in-one that can be used either as a laptop with a full keyboard or as a tablet.

It comes with an Intel Atom X5 processor, Intel HD Graphics, up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. The tablet has a 10.1-inch Full HD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen display and weighs 550g (the LTE version is 10g heavier).

The device also supports Windows Continuum to automatically adapt it to laptop or tablet mode. Lenovo is promising "up to 10 hours of battery life" for the device, which is 17.5mm thick and weighs 1.02kg with the keyboard. It also supports Windows Hello biometric authentication and digital pen support for Windows Ink.

In EMEA, the Miix 320 (with keyboard included, wi-fi only) is available from April and starts at €269, while the LTE model starts at €399 beginning in April 2017. Lenovo said the Miix 320 with Active Pen support and Microsoft Office 365 for 12 months will be available in "select markets" beginning in July 2017.

Lenovo is apparently aiming the device at people juggling multiple jobs, noting that "from part-time Uber driver to freelance blogger, no doubt the 'gig economy' has taken hold."

Lenovo has also added to its Yoga range. The Yoga 720 and Yoga 520 are thinner and lighter than previous models, feature seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processors and Windows 10. The Yoga 720 comes with a integrated fingerprint reader, which is also an option on the Yoga 520.