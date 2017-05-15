Tibco Software to acquire data science platform provider Statistica

API management and analytics firm Tibco on Monday announced its plans to acquire data science company Statistica. The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks. The terms were not disclosed.

That Statistica data science platform will become part of Tibco's Insight Platform and should make it easier for data scientists to leverage machine learning when analyzing large amounts of data. Tibco specifically noted its value in analyzing the large amounts of data coming from IoT systems.

"TIBCO Spotfire, the key driver of the Insight Platform, has always been a pioneer in visual data exploration and analytics, and we are focused on making that technology a smart, one-stop shop for analytics," Tibco SVP Mark Palmer said in a statement. "We welcome Statistica as an important addition to the analytics team, to help make advanced analytics even more accessible for users of all skill levels."

The move comes about a year after Dell sold Statistica, as part of the Dell Software Group, to a private equity firm. Tibco, meanwhile, went private in 2014.