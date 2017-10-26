iPhone X pre-orders: Tips to be among first to get Apple's flagship

Apple iPhone X (CNET/CBS Interactive)

Announced by Apple on Sept. 12, the iPhone X will finally be available for pre-order on Friday, Oct. 27. But it may not be easy to get in the first round shipped by Apple.

In a recent note, KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said just 2-3 million iPhone X handsets will be ready to deliver to customers at launch. KGI estimates Apple's Q4 iPhone X orders to be in the 25-30 million range. Apple is expected to ramp up production in November.

Like many of you, I will be rushing to pre-order the iPhone X in the wee hours of Friday morning. Here are a couple strategies I've accumulated over the years to be among the first to receive Apple's new flagship...

Know your time zone

Pre-ordering for the iPhone X will kick off at 12:01am Pacific time zone on Oct. 27. You should be ready to go well before 11:59pm. It's important to know which time zone you're in, and set multiple alarms to ensure you're up in time.

Which model?

Going into pre-ordering, you should have decided which iPhone X you want to purchase. This includes being aware of the carrier and storage you want to pay for. If you download the Apple Store app for iOS, you can favorite which model of the iPhone X you're ready to pre-order.

iPhone X (File photo)

iPhone X will be available in:

64GB Silver

256GB Silver

64GB Space Gray

256GB Space Gray

You should also decide if you want Apple Care protection for your iPhone X. Our own Jason Perlow recently dissected iPhone X's specifications and features against the Galaxy Note 8.

Apple Store app and refresh

As opposed to the website, the Apple Store app for iOS is typically quicker to refresh new products at launch. Login with your Apple ID, and the iPhone X model you want to purchase can be favorited, which can make getting to checkout much faster.

Apple Store for iOS can be dowloaded from the App Store (Screenshot: Jake Smith/ZDNet).

Due to the shear amount of traffic hitting the Apple Store website, it can be difficult to load in the minutes after a product launch. Before pre-orders start, familiarize yourself with the app's buying process with the iPhone 8. I sit my iPhone on my desk and refresh several tabs on the desktop.

iPhone Upgrade Program

Members of the iPhone Upgrade Program can check their upgrade availability through the Apple Store app. If you currently have a wireless account, you'll need your password and any other relevant account information.

iPhone X (File photo)

Before midnight, know how buying on the Apple Store works, and how you will be paying for the item. New users can use the Apple Store app to get pre-approved for the iPhone Upgrade program before iPhone X pre-orders begin.

iPhone Upgrade Pricing on the iPhone X costs $49.91 per month for the 64GB model and $56.16 per month for the 256GB model. Be sure you're aware of trade-in conditions. This year, you'll no longer be required to visit the Apple Store to trade-in your old device, and can utilize the Trade-in Kit instead.

Good luck

Apple CEO Tim Cook's response to questions over iPhone X shortages in an interview with Buzzfeed this week was "We'll see what happens."

It's likely Apple will sell out of initial iPhone X orders within minutes of the early hours of Oct. 27.

As Jason Cipriani noted over at CNET, it may be a good idea to unfreeze your credit before upgrading. If you're part of a carrier's business plan, you'll likely have to upgrade your smartphone through a representative instead of online.

If you're unable to nab one of the fist iPhone X pre-order batches, Apple said a limited stock will be available in-store on Nov. 3 at 8AM local time, but added walk-in customers should "arrive early." For the first time, Apple will start sales in all 57 countries and territories on the same day.