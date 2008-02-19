Toshiba delivers its Betamax address

Toshiba officially dropped its plans for HD DVD Tuesday after Wal-Mart, Best Buy, Netflix and a parade of others abandoned the high-definition video format for Sony's Blu-ray. The statement indicates the obvious--HD DVD was doomed. The writing on the wall has been there for a while with the wheels really beginning to fall off the wagon at CES. Wal-Mart's announcement last week that it was going to support Sony's Blu-ray format solely basically put the final nail in the coffin.

Simply put, Toshiba has been Betamaxed. A few decades ago there were two video cassette recorder formats--VHS and Betamax. Betamax was championed by Sony, but lost out to the VHS format. Once that format scrum was resolved VCR sales took off.

It's going to be the same story here. Toshiba had no choice but to punt on HD DVD--and it's great news for the consumer that this format war didn't drag on for years and years. See Adrian Kingsley-Hughes' and Robin Harris' takes. Also: George Ou cracks open a Toshiba HD DVD player [gallery].

Here's Toshiba's surrender speech, which you could call its Betamax address, BTL style: