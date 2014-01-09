Touch typing on a virtual keyboard at CES

If, like me, you never got the hang of typing on an iPad or iPhone, help is on the way. The Fleksy keyboard is designed for touch typists who do not have a physical keyboard.

The program is unique in two ways. It is the first alternate keyboard Apple has allowed on the iOS platform. And it takes an entirely different approach to keystroke recognition.

Instead of looking at what keys you touched, Fleksy looks at the pattern of your touches and tries to match them to a word. You might type "xdkdzs" which the program will interpret as "storage".

Brilliant.

To watching someone type on an iPhone keyboard without looking is magical. A seemingly random set of letters is converted into plain English before your eyes.

You can download Fleksy from the Apple store today. But be aware that it only works inside the program – you cannot use the keyboard in other programs. The developer is offering an SDK to enable other programs to access the Fleksy keyboard.

Fleksy is also available on Android and Smartwatch.

The Storage Bits take

I love writing on my iPhone, but long ago abandoned the keyboard for dictation. But dictating well-written English is quite a bit different than speaking. My learning curve has been steep.

I downloaded the Fleksy keyboard and tried it for a few minutes on my iPhone. I never learned how to type with my thumbs so it wasn't much help.

But my iPad, with a larger keypad area, is a better fit. There are times when dictation is not appropriate. I hope Simplenote, my preferred iOS writing app, will support it soon.

Comments welcome, of course. Part of a series on cool tech at this year's CES.