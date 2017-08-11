​Toyota, Intel, Ericsson, NTT form connected car big data consortium

A handful of tech industry heavyweights have formed a consortium aimed at harnessing the big data thrown off by connected cars.

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium includes Denso, Ericsson, Intel, NTT, NTT Docomo and Toyota. The consortium is aiming to build an ecosystem revolving around connected car data.

This data will ultimately connect to cloud computing networks to support real-time maps, driving assistance and other services. The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium will focus on new architectures to support what's expected to be 10 exabytes a month from connected cars.

Networking between the cloud and automobiles will be a focus and the group plans to propose standards, best practices and architecture plans.

For now, the consortium is just starting. The companies involved said they will invite other technology companies to participate.

Intel this week closed the acquisition of Mobileye and announced plans to build a fleet of autonomous vehicles for testing.

