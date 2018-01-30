Track your miles and expenses for $3 per month

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate.

Everlance

Are you living the freelance lifestyle? Or the my-company-reimburses-me-for-mileage lifestyle? Whatever the case, you know what a hassle it can be to track your trips, expenses and the like.

It's also essential. Because when it comes time to pay taxes and/or get reimbursed, you need detailed, IRS- and accounting-friendly reports.

In the old days, that meant keeping paper logs of odometer readings and shoeboxes of receipts, then manually transcribing all that stuff. Blech. There has to be a better way.

There is: Use an app like Everlance. It automatically detects when you're driving, automatically classifies trips, connects with your bank (!) for effortless expense-tracking and generates ready-to-reconcile reports. In short, it makes expense- and mileage-tracking ridiculously simple. I'm a user and a fan.

A subscription normally runs $60 annually, but for a limited time, BBH readers can score a one-year Everlance Premium subscription for $36 when you apply promo code 40 at checkout. That's a tax-deductible expense, by the way.

Let me pause to note that there's a pretty feature-rich free version, one that might prove sufficient if you don't drive a ton for work. It will automatically track up to 30 trips per month and let you manually record expenses.

But Premium affords unlimited tracking, advanced PDF reporting and higher-tier tech support. Better still, it offers the aforementioned bank and credit-card integration, so classifying business-related stuff is as simple as swiping each auto-populated transaction left or right. Everlance is also directly compatible with H&R Block, should that be your tax-filing service of choice.

Coming soon: a web-based dashboard that will, among other things, let you manually edit GPS maps of your trips.

My $.02: This is so worth $36 -- and still worth it at $60 for each subsequent year. Whether you're a business owner, an independent contractor, a real-estate agent, a photographer or some other kind of entrepreneur, Everlance solves two of your biggest hassles: mileage tracking and expense tracking.

I find it indispensable. Your mileage may vary. (See what I did there?)

The code is good only through Feb. 1, 2018, so grab this deal while you can!