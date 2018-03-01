Video: Apple iPhone throttling: Class action lawsuit filed in Canada too

Would you like to turn your iPad or iPod Touch into a dual-SIM mobile phone? What about having two or three active phone numbers simultaneously on your iPhone?

Enter the SIMore E-Clips Box.

This small box, which fits neatly into the palm of your hand, allows you to make and receive calls, surf the internet at high speed, send and receive SMS, and use up to three SIM cards simultaneously -- without having to swap SIM cards or carry multiple devices.

The E-Clips Box can be used as a Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing you to share your wireless connection with up to eight other users (iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, or whatever you have that can connect to a Wi-Fi connection).

Additionally, the E-Clips Box features a microSD card slot that supports capacities up to 32GB, and this storage can be shared accessed by devices connected to it.

All the features of the device are accessed and can be customised using the free SIMplus app.

If you don't want to carry the E-Clips Box separate to your iPhone, there are cases that allow it to be clipped to your device for the iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 6S Plus (with cases for other devices in the pipeline).

The E-Clips Box features a built-in rechargeable battery good for eight hours of use.

The SIMore E-Clips Box is compatible with iPhones ranging from the iPhone X all the way back to the iPhone 4s (requires iOS 8.1 or higher), and it works with iPads and iPod touch devices running iOS 8.1 or higher. The devices does not require jailbreaking and does not require the handset to be SIM unlocked.

