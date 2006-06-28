TWC and ClearContext - a great Outlook approach

Michael Linenberger and the folks at ClearContext have teamed up to adapt Michael's task-oriented approach to e-mail management described in his book Total Workday Control into their Inbox manager.

We have said time and time again that a good email management strategy is the key to getting on top of your Inbox. Along those lines, we're pleased to announce that we have partnered with Michael Linenberger, author of the best selling Outlook book Total Workday Control Using Microsoft Outlook, to create a version of ClearContext that incorporates TWC custom views into the product. For a link to the download and a list of the views provided, see the ClearContext Website.

Having worked with both parties in this collaboration (I wrote the foreword to Michael's book and have tested a number of ClearContext releases), I'm delighted to see this partnership happen. If you struggle with Inbox bloat and chaos in Outlook, this is definitely worth a look.