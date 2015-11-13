Twelve make the cut for NZ Government TaaS panel

New Zealand's three major telco retailers and nine other service providers have been selected for the Government's telecommunications-as-a-service (TaaS) procurement panel in a deal touted to save up to NZ$30 million over two years.

Spark, Vodafone and Two Degrees have all made the cut along with nine other providers, economic development minister Steven Joyce and internal affairs minister Peter Dunne said today.



The announcement is the culmination of more than a year of work led by Department of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

"Agencies will be able to purchase these services on demand easily, with no minimum terms or volumes," Joyce said.

"This means they can focus on creating services that their customers want, rather than having to worry about owning, operating and maintaining large amounts of telecommunications equipment and running costly procurement processes. This approach will drive cost-savings across government."

The other nine panelists are: Agile Integration; Aura Redshield Security; CityLink; Cogito Group; Datacom; Dimension Data; Fujitsu; Mobile Mentor NZ, and; SMX.

Eight major government agencies have promised to adopt TaaS panel suppliers as soon as possible.