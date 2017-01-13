Twitter appoints new Brazil director

Twitter Brazil has appointed its former agency head Fiamma Zarife as the new managing director for the country.

"I'm proud to have been assigned the mission to lead Twitter's operation in Brazil and continue the work that was started in 2012," Zarife says.

Zarife will lead the Brazilian business for the microblogging service, replacing Guilherme Ribenboim, who will remain at the firm as president for the Latin America region.

In addition, Ribenboim will also be the global lead for client solution development, based out of New York.

Fiamma Zarife joined Twitter in July 2015 to manage relationships with advertising agencies. Previously, she served as VP of content and services for Samsung in Latin America.

In her new role, Zarife will be expected to further develop Twitter's partnerships with media companies, as well as advertising agencies and brands.

Brazil is one of Twitter's five main markets globally and the company has been placing its bets on developing the team since setting foot in the country five years ago.

"We want to preserve Twitter Brazil's culture, which places the business objectives of our partners and clients at the center of our decisions." Zarife says.