Twitter loses another COO as Anthony Noto resigns

Twitter's chief operating officer Anthony Noto is leaving the company. The social network announced that Noto resigned yesterday after accepting the CEO position at financial technology startup SoFi.

Noto has been Twitter's COO for a little more than a year.

Twitter's leadership team has seen multiple high-level changes over the last few years. Former COO Adam Bain, the person largely credited with scaling Twitter's lucrative ad business, left Twitter in late 2016 after six years with the company. Bain had been appointed COO around the time Jack Dorsey regained his role as chief executive.

Before Bain took over, the position had been vacant for more than a year following the departure of Ali Rowghani, who left amid a previous executive shuffle stemming from issues with lackluster growth and product innovation -- a struggle that still plagues Twitter to this day.

Noto took over the COO role after Bain's departure, which subsequently left Noto's CFO position vacant for more than six months until former Goldman Sachs investment banker Ned Segal stepped in.

"Working at Twitter has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I am immensely proud of our team and the key milestones we achieved during my time at the company," said Noto. "It has been an honor to work alongside Jack and contribute to the success of one of the most impactful platforms in the world. While it's bittersweet to depart, I have the utmost confidence in Twitter's future and look forward to watching the wonderful success the team will continue to achieve."

As for SoFi, the San Francisco-based startup has also struggled with executive turnover in recent months. SoFi founder and CEO Mike Cagney stepped down last fall amid a series of corporate scandals, including sweeping allegations of sexual harassment. SoFi also lacks a permanent chief financial officer and chief revenue officer.

