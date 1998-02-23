UK flight booking firm launches on Web

AT&T and Globepost have a launched a Web site that enables travellers to book scheduled flights directly via the Internet.

Called TravelSelect, the service promises to offer a worldwide flight and payment service including any available discounts. It will also offer information on accomodation and city tours.

Tickets can be paid for securely by credit card and will be posted within 48 hours, said the company which also points out that it is protected by industry authorities such as ABTA, ATOL and IATA.

Vimal Khosla, managing director of Globepost said that TravelSelect "will open a new era in booking travel."

