UK is Europe's largest market for online business info

The market for online business information in Europe is worth £450m-£500m and is expected to grow by up to 15% over the next two years, according to a new survey. Carried out by Reuters and Learned Information, the survey interviewed 500 professional information specialists in the UK, France and Germany. The overall market is expeted to reach £1billion by the year 2000.

The UK accounts for over 50% of all European users and about 60% of revenues, the survey says. The market in Europe is led by Knight Ridder,FT Profile and Reuters itself. The survey comes just before the start of the Online Information conference in London next week.