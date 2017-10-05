​Unisys appoints new LatAm head

Unisys has appointed Eduardo Almeida to the role of vice president and general manager for the Latin America region.

Almeida has the brief of boosting the company's business in the region, which currently represent only 10 percent of global revenue.

Over the last few years Almeida has held senior sales roles at Genesys and Extreme Networks. Prior to that, he spent 19 years at Cisco, his last role being sales and channel director.

"I am very excited to join Unisys, a company with a track record in the region of nearly 100 years. The strategic relationships developed with customers position [Unisys] differently in the IT market, in which data analytics, cloud technologies, managed services and cybersecurity become ever more present," says Almeida.

Almeida is based in São Paulo and reports directly to Eric Hutto, senior vice president and global president of enterprise solutions.

"We are thrilled to bring Eduardo in to lead our Unisys team in Latin America as we strive to achieve the high growth potential that the region offers," Hutto says of Almeida's appointment.