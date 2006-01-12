Upgrading your vinyl

At Macworld in San Francisco, ADS Technologies says its system enables users to convert vinyl recordings into the most popular music formats and put it onto CDs. Ivan Randall of ADS explains how it works.

By | | Topic: Tech Industry

Related Topics:

CXO Government Security
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All