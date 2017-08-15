UPS adds VR to driver training to simulate road conditions, hazards

United Parcel Service said it will train student delivery drivers with virtual reality headsets to simulate city driving conditions.
These headsets, designed to help drivers spot road hazards, will be deployed for training in September at nine Integrad facilities. Integrad refers to next-generation training facilities, which specialize in 3D simulations and webcasts along with traditional classroom instruction.
Integrad was deployed in collaboration with MIT and Virginia Tech and even features a replica outdoor city. UPS has eight Integrad centers in the U.S. with plans to open another as well as two in Europe.
UPS' technology team chose to create training modules using HTC Vive and other headsets. Students have to verbally identify road hazards in a 360-degree display.
Here's a look at what a driver-in-training would see.
VR will replace touchscreen devices used at Integrad to teach road hazards. VR training will be available to package delivery drivers, but UPS said it plans to expand use cases to tractor trailer workers.
Also:
- Google Glass returns with Enterprise Edition: Why the rebirth, partner approach makes sense Google Glass Enterprise Edition gets the company into industry-specific use cases and relies on partners. The approach can work in a nascent field.
- Virtual, augmented reality developers gravitate to HTC Vive, Oculus Rift Behind games and entertainment, training and education and branded experience were most common use cases for augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality.
- AR to be key to business, as VR lands with consumers, says IDC IDC projected that AR and VR headsets will grow from just under 10 million units in 2016 to nearly 100 million units in 2021.
- AR and VR: The future of work and play?
- Research: 67 percent considering adoption of augmented reality in the enterprise
- Executive's guide to the business value of VR and AR (free ebook)
- Ten industries using augmented reality and virtual reality
- Five tips for creating virtual reality product demos
- Five ways augmented reality will transform your business
- GoInStore uses AR to blur the line between the online and in-store experience
- Five ways your company can get business value out of virtual reality
Join Discussion