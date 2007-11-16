Use your HTC for a new kind of surfing

Yeah, we all know you can surf the web on Windows Mobile phones - well, most phones these days. But surfing the ground?

Bear with me. According to Modaco, a French company called Ratleads is producing a three-wheeled electric skateboard - sorry, surfboard ("It's been tested and developed with professional surfers") - the speed of which can be controlled by Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen phones. From the story: "If you want to go faster, slide a finger up the screen. To slow down, slide your finger down."

The first such phones to get the software to do this will be those from our old friends HTC. Beat that, iPhone.

Awesome, but at around £1000 a pop, pricey fun. The GroundSurf should be available in the first half of next year via a "famous Californian surf brand", so keep your eye on this site for more details as they arise.